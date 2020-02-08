Breaking News
Home / Top News / HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors to Contact its Attorneys; Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Urges Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investors to Contact its Attorneys; Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Hagens Berman urges investors in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now.  The firm is actively investigating whether the Company and senior executives violated federal securities laws, and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Relevant Holding Period: Before Feb. 6, 2020
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FNKO
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                              844-916-0895

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Investigation:

The investigation centers on whether Funko and its senior management overstated demand for its products and the value of its reported inventory.

In past quarters Funko has emphasized the “favorable trends in product costs,” “stronger demand,” and “stronger opportunities” for its pop culture products.

On Feb. 5, 2020, however, the Company shocked investors when it announced disappointing Q4 2019 revenues of $214 million, or nearly 20% below analysts’ consensus, and EPS of $0.16 to $0.18, or nearly 58% – 62% below street projections.  Management blamed these poor results in part on a $16.8 million charge to write down slow-moving inventory. 

In response to Funko’s dim 2020 guidance, D.A. Davidson reportedly said it has “low confidence in the ‘hockey stick sales guidance.’”  JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers reportedly said “[t]actically, back half-weighed stories are tough to endorse, especially on such a big 4Q miss” and “[i]n our view, the stock looks to be in the penalty box for an extended period.”

This news drove the price of Funko shares sharply lower on Feb. 6, 2020.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Funko misstated sales and inflated the value of its inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Funko and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Funko should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.