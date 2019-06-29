Hagens Berman Reminds AAC Holdings (AAC) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAC) of the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Caudle v. AAC Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-00407, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AAC Holdings securities between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered substantial losses, in excess of $50,000, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AAC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected] .

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors in part by concealing (1) AAC’s internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate, and (2) AAC misstated historical financial and operating reports.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants’ revenue recognition practices, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding AAC Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected] .

