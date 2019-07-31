Breaking News
Hagens Berman Reminds Pivotal Software (PVTL) Investors of August 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) of the August 19, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pivotal securities during the Class Period (April 21, 2018 – June 4, 2019) and suffered losses you are automatically included in the putative class of investors.

If you suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2019 (the “Lead Plaintiff Deadline”).  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PVTL

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

[email protected].

According to the complaint, Defendants concealed problems with (1) Pivotal’s sales execution, and
(2) sales deferrals, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth for the Company’s outdated and sub-standard product platform.  Wedbush analysts reportedly called Pivotal’s Q1 2020 results and guidance a “train wreck” and asserted that Pivotal’s “management team does not have a handle on the underlying issues negatively impacting its sales cycles.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether management misrepresented customer demand for its main Cloud Foundry offering,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding PVTL should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

