Hagler & Associates Spends Time with Crayons to Computers

COVINGTON, KY, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based marketing firm, Hagler and Associates, volunteered Wednesday February 28, 2018, at Crayons to Computers. Crayons to Computers is a non-profit organization that provides schools and teachers with school supplies that allow their students to grow in their education. The organization is gifted with donations from stores like Kroger and Staples that volunteers can help organize to make it easier for teacher to find.

Early on Wednesday morning, the team met up with the volunteer coordinator, Dave Hicks. From there, the team got a tour of the facility and met the rest of the staff. During the volunteer time, Hagler and Associates helped sort items that had been donated to Crayons to Computers all while learning what the organization offers to the close-knit community. Volunteers who help sort the newly delivered items provide easier access to the necessary items teachers may need while shopping in their free store.

“It was a really good feeling seeing what they [Crayons to Computers] do for the kids and the schools around the Greater Cincinnati area.” Chukwumaobim Onubogu said, “I will definitely continue volunteering due to this enlightening experience.”.

Hagler and Associates prides themselves on giving back in any way they can to the community that supports them endlessly. Community involvement is part of the foundation the company is established upon since it creates a leadership mentality and team building attitude through each humbling experience.

CONTACT: 50 RIVERCENTER BLVD STE 418 COVINGTON, KY 41011 859-308-7850