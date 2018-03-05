Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hagler & Associates Spends Time with Crayons to Computers

Hagler & Associates Spends Time with Crayons to Computers

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

COVINGTON, KY, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ohio-based marketing firm, Hagler and Associates, volunteered Wednesday February 28, 2018, at Crayons to Computers. Crayons to Computers is a non-profit organization that provides schools and teachers with school supplies that allow their students to grow in their education. The organization is gifted with donations from stores like Kroger and Staples that volunteers can help organize to make it easier for teacher to find.

Early on Wednesday morning, the team met up with the volunteer coordinator, Dave Hicks. From there, the team got a tour of the facility and met the rest of the staff. During the volunteer time, Hagler and Associates helped sort items that had been donated to Crayons to Computers all while learning what the organization offers to the close-knit community. Volunteers who help sort the newly delivered items provide easier access to the necessary items teachers may need while shopping in their free store.

“It was a really good feeling seeing what they [Crayons to Computers] do for the kids and the schools around the Greater Cincinnati area.” Chukwumaobim Onubogu said, “I will definitely continue volunteering due to this enlightening experience.”.

Hagler and Associates prides themselves on giving back in any way they can to the community that supports them endlessly. Community involvement is part of the foundation the company is established upon since it creates a leadership mentality and team building attitude through each humbling experience. 

CONTACT: 50 RIVERCENTER BLVD
STE 418
COVINGTON, KY 41011
859-308-7850
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.