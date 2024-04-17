HOBOKEN, N.J., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, plans to issue its financial results for the fiscal third quarter 2024 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET. Speaking on behalf of Hain Celestial will be Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chad Marquardt, President, North America. A question-and-answer session with covering analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing 800-445-7795 or 785-424-1699 and referencing Conference ID: HC2Q2024. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Wednesday, May 15, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and referencing the conference access ID: 11155699.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jen Davis

[email protected]