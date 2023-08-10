BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of better-for-you brands to inspire healthier living, plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The Company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on that date.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at www.hain.com. Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779. A replay of the call will be available approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the live call until Thursday, August 31, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and referencing the conference access ID: 13740157.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie® Snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and toddler foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Yorkshire Provender®, Cully & Sully® and Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, Alba Botanica® natural sun care, and Live Clean® personal care products, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com

Media:

Jen Davis

Jen.Davis@hain.com