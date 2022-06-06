Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hain Celestial Announces Partnership With How2Recycle

Hain Celestial Announces Partnership With How2Recycle

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

New Standardized Labeling Program for North America Business

Hain Celestial’s North America business has joined the How2Recycle® label program.

How2Recycle is a U.S.- and Canada-based standardized labeling system that enables companies to clearly communicate how to recycle a package, improving the reliability, completeness and transparency of recyclability claims.
How2Recycle is a U.S.- and Canada-based standardized labeling system that enables companies to clearly communicate how to recycle a package, improving the reliability, completeness and transparency of recyclability claims.

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with “A Healthier Way of Life™”, announces Hain Celestial’s North America business has joined the How2Recycle® label program. How2Recycle is a U.S.- and Canada-based standardized labeling system that enables companies to clearly communicate how to recycle a package, improving the reliability, completeness and transparency of recyclability claims.

As a manufacturer of health and wellness brands with a shared mission “to Inspire Healthier Living for All,” a core principle is understanding how Hain products and operations impact people and our planet, and how to minimize those impacts. In its 2021 Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Hain publicly committed to improve packaging sustainability and announced two goals. The first goal is adding standardized recycling labels to 100% of Hain products by the end of 2025 in order to provide reliable transparent recycling information for consumers. The second goal is to publish a sustainable packaging strategy by 2023.

“In addition to providing transparent recycling labeling for our North American and U.K. consumers, we want to do our part to prevent recycling contamination by keeping non-recyclable packaging out of recycling bins,” said Executive Vice President Kristy Meringolo, general counsel, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer, and executive sponsor of ESG at Hain Celestial. “As we continue to optimize our packaging portfolio, with a focus on more sustainable packaging, we look forward to partnering with How2Recycle to drive awareness, allowing consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.”

The partnership with How2Recycle is another important step towards Hain achieving one of its ESG objectives, as well as an opportunity for Hain to further support the objectives of its North American retail partners, many of which encourage the use of How2Recycle labels on packaging. Hain has begun the process of adding How2Recycle labels to Alba Botanica sun care products, and will be expanding the label to additional products over the next three years. Hain Daniels, Hain’s U.K. business, is already using the On-Pack Recycling Label, a similar standardized label to transparently communicate the recyclability of its packaging and meet the labeling standards for its UK retail partners.

Over the past three years, Hain has launched several projects to transition to more sustainable packaging formats by removing unnecessary packaging, increasing the percentage of recycled content for plastic and paper packaging, while reducing the amount of virgin plastic in its portfolio. Hain is simultaneously working to develop its first sustainable packaging strategy by collecting packaging data from its suppliers in order to develop a comprehensive baseline and consolidate that data in order to develop meaningful targets.

“The packaging inventory is a crucial first step for developing a portfolio wide packaging strategy that will enable our teams to make more sustainable packaging decisions,” said Senior Vice President of Research and Development Jeff George. “Our goal over time is to develop more sustainable packaging, without compromising quality and functionality for our consumers.”

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating “A Healthier Way of Life™” since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain represents more than 40 widely known and beloved brands in the health and wellness space, including Celestial Seasonings® tea, Terra® chips, The Greek Gods® yogurt, MaraNatha® nut butters, Garden of Eatin’® snacks and Alba Botanica® personal care products. For more information, visit http://www.hain.com.

Contact:

Robin Shallow, for Hain Celestial
Robin@robincomm.com; m) 914.841-5572

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3f9c963-0972-4739-addc-0b7efe3a23d1

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.