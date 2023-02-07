Net Income of $11.0 million; Adjusted Net Income of $18.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis of $52.7 million

Reaffirming Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of the next phase of growth for our Company,” said Wendy P. Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In my first few weeks, I have witnessed firsthand what attracted me to the Company: leading natural and organic brands with strong growth potential, a simplified portfolio, and an organization passionate to live our purpose to inspire Healthier Living for All through healthier people, products, and planet. I look forward to continuing the work to transform our business and build a sustainable, profitable, high-growth global brand leader in the better-for-you consumer space.”

“We reported solid second quarter results, ahead of our guidance on both adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis,” said Christopher J. Bellairs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We continued to see sequential improvements in both the International and North American business units. While we experienced some retailer inventory reductions in North America that impacted our topline results, we continue to see strong momentum in key categories such as better-for-you snacks, baby, and yogurt. Additionally, while the European market remains somewhat uncertain, we see early indications of stabilization.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS*

Summary of Second Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales decreased 5% to $454.2 million compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 2% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin of 22.9%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin of 22.9%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net income of $11.0 million compared to $30.9 million in the prior year period; net income margin of 2.4%, a 410-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted net income of $18.3 million compared to $34.3 million in prior year period; adjusted net income margin of 4.0%, a 318-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of $52.7 million compared to $59.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis of 11.0%, a 144-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.12 compared to $0.33 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.20 compared to $0.36 in the prior year period.

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales were $282.4 million, a 3% increase compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased by 2% from the prior year period mainly due to retailer inventory adjustments, especially in tea, and lower sales in personal care, partially offset by higher sales in snacks.

Segment gross profit was $71.1 million, an increase of 5% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $71.1 million, an increase of 5% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 25.2%, representing a 60-basis point and 50-basis point increase from the prior year period, respectively. The increase was mainly driven by pricing increases and cost improvements driven by higher productivity, partially offset by inflation.

Segment operating income was $32.3 million, a 19% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $32.3 million, a 12% increase from the prior year period. Operating income margin was 11.4%, a 160-basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 11.5%, a 100-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was mainly driven by pricing increases to offset inflation, productivity, and lower marketing spend.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $38.8 million, a 16% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 13.6%, a 150-basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International net sales were $171.8 million, a 15% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, net sales decreased 3% compared to the prior year period mainly due to continued softness in plant-based categories in Europe.

Segment gross profit was $32.7 million, a 34% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $32.7 million, a decrease of 34% from the prior year period. Gross margin and adjusted gross margin were both 19.0%, representing a 550-basis point and 540-basis point decrease from the prior year period, respectively. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs and under-absorption of overhead costs at our manufacturing facilities.

Segment operating income was $11.9 million, a 56% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $12.5 million, a decrease of 55% from the prior year period. Operating income margin was 6.9%, a 670-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 7.3%, a 640-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs and under-absorption of overhead costs at our manufacturing facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $21.9 million, a 36% decline from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis was 11.2%, a 580-basis point decline from the prior year period.

FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE**

The Company is reaffirming its financial guidance for adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year, driven by:

Stable North American topline performance with moderate price elasticities and inflation starting to plateau

International performance returning to growth in the second half of the year, with additional pricing actions, a benefit from private label offerings, and the lapping of both the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war and the loss of the co-manufacturing contract and

Overall gross margin progression versus the prior year through continued improvement in supply chain performance with improved service levels, robust productivity, and continued cost management

“We are encouraged that we continued to see sequential improvement in our business and remain on track to deliver on our 2023 financial guidance,” added Mr. Bellairs. “With the unprecedented industry-wide supply chain challenges largely behind us, we look forward to increased investment behind our brands to drive topline growth.”

** The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this section are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include certain litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Chris Mandeville

ICR

hain@icrinc.com

Media:

Robin Shallow

robin@robincomm.com

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; foreign exchange and inflation rates; our strategic initiatives; our business strategy; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our brand portfolio; pricing actions and product performance; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; foreign currency exchange risk; risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with operating internationally; pending and future litigation, including litigation related to Earth’s Best® baby food products; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; the discontinuation of LIBOR; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income and its related margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis and its related margin and operating free cash flows. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

The Company believes presenting net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

To present net sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

The Company provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis because the Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation. The Company believes presenting adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s adjusted EBITDA by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), certain litigation and related costs, CEO succession costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, gains on sales of assets, certain inventory write-downs, long-lived asset impairments and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency. To present adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, current period adjusted EBITDA for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company views operating free cash flows as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments. The Company defines operating free cash flows as cash used in or provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 454,208 $ 476,941 $ 893,559 $ 931,844 Cost of sales 350,351 359,646 695,367 709,131 Gross profit 103,857 117,295 198,192 222,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,357 80,136 147,308 153,929 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,785 2,049 5,573 4,144 Productivity and transformation costs 986 2,786 1,759 6,769 Long-lived asset impairment 340 303 340 303 Operating income 27,389 32,021 43,212 57,568 Interest and other financing expense, net 10,812 2,592 18,489 4,448 Other income, net (1,062 ) (9,070 ) (2,852 ) (9,858 ) Income before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 17,639 38,499 27,575 62,978 Provision for income taxes 6,357 7,145 8,988 11,687 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 316 465 698 991 Net income $ 10,966 $ 30,889 $ 17,889 $ 50,300 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.52 Shares used in the calculation of net income per common share: Basic 89,380 94,036 89,343 95,579 Diluted 89,578 94,808 89,535 96,123

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,437 $ 65,512 Accounts receivable, net 177,058 170,661 Inventories 324,525 308,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 58,781 54,079 Assets held for sale 1,500 1,840 Total current assets 605,301 600,126 Property, plant and equipment, net 294,635 297,405 Goodwill 927,078 933,796 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 470,956 477,533 Investments and joint ventures 13,260 14,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 101,374 114,691 Other assets 25,554 20,377 Total assets $ 2,438,158 $ 2,458,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 153,677 $ 174,765 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 85,168 86,833 Current portion of long-term debt 7,602 7,705 Total current liabilities 246,447 269,303 Long-term debt, less current portion 870,800 880,938 Deferred income taxes 95,131 95,044 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 92,587 107,481 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,552 22,450 Total liabilities 1,329,517 1,375,216 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,113 1,111 Additional paid-in capital 1,210,555 1,203,126 Retained earnings 786,987 769,098 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (163,346 ) (164,482 ) 1,835,309 1,808,853 Less: Treasury stock (726,668 ) (725,685 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,108,641 1,083,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,438,158 $ 2,458,384

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 10,966 $ 30,889 $ 17,889 $ 50,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 12,155 10,903 24,125 21,758 Deferred income taxes (486 ) (1,166 ) (1,983 ) (3,271 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 316 465 698 991 Stock-based compensation, net 3,435 4,156 7,429 8,443 Long-lived asset impairment 340 303 340 303 Gain on sale of assets (3,335 ) (8,645 ) (3,395 ) (8,921 ) Other non-cash items, net (1,048 ) (393 ) (2,505 ) (1,486 ) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,053 21,813 (6,536 ) 12,370 Inventories (1,722 ) 196 (18,629 ) 2,473 Other current assets (2,872 ) (6,026 ) (331 ) (5,126 ) Other assets and liabilities 2,830 3,342 4,178 1,776 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (21,168 ) (25,392 ) (23,932 ) (11,579 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,464 30,445 (2,652 ) 68,031 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,840 ) (10,186 ) (14,055 ) (27,996 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired – (254,569 ) – (254,569 ) Investments and joint ventures, net 242 (106 ) 433 (514 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 7,512 10,570 7,608 10,734 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 914 (254,291 ) (6,014 ) (272,345 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 105,000 420,000 185,000 540,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (124,875 ) (325,000 ) (194,750 ) (330,000 ) Borrowings under term loan – 300,000 – 300,000 Payments of other debt, net (87 ) (2,948 ) (159 ) (3,185 ) Share repurchases – (89,830 ) – (266,933 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (754 ) (29,858 ) (983 ) (31,033 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (20,716 ) 272,364 (10,892 ) 208,849 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 8,981 (278 ) (2,517 ) (3,204 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,357 ) 48,240 (22,075 ) 1,331 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 51,794 28,962 65,512 75,871 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 43,437 $ 77,202 $ 43,437 $ 77,202

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales – Q2 FY23 $ 282,361 $ 171,847 $ – $ 454,208 Net sales – Q2 FY22 $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ – $ 476,941 % change – FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales 2.7 % (14.9 )% (4.8 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY23 Gross profit $ 71,127 $ 32,730 $ – $ 103,857 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 22 (6 ) – 16 Adjusted gross profit $ 71,149 $ 32,724 $ – $ 103,873 % change – FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit 5.0 % (34.0 )% (11.5 )% % change – FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit 4.8 % (33.8 )% (11.5 )% Gross margin 25.2 % 19.0 % 22.9 % Adjusted gross margin 25.2 % 19.0 % 22.9 % Q2 FY22 Gross profit $ 67,721 $ 49,574 $ – $ 117,295 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 183 (168 ) – 15 Adjusted gross profit $ 67,904 $ 49,406 $ – $ 117,310 Gross margin 24.6 % 24.6 % 24.6 % Adjusted gross margin 24.7 % 24.5 % 24.6 % Operating income (loss) Q2 FY23 Operating income (loss) $ 32,262 $ 11,940 $ (16,813 ) $ 27,389 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 75 525 7,363 7,963 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 32,337 $ 12,465 $ (9,450 ) $ 35,352 % change – FY23 operating income (loss) vs. FY22 operating income (loss) 18.8 % (56.4 )% (25.3 )% (14.5 )% % change – FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss) 11.6 % (55.1 )% (14.2 )% (22.7 )% Operating income margin 11.4 % 6.9 % 6.0 % Adjusted operating income margin 11.5 % 7.3 % 7.8 % Q2 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 27,162 $ 27,368 $ (22,509 ) $ 32,021 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 1,802 396 11,498 13,696 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 28,964 $ 27,764 $ (11,011 ) $ 45,717 Operating income margin 9.9 % 13.6 % 6.7 % Adjusted operating income margin 10.5 % 13.7 % 9.6 % (1) See accompanying table “Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS”

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/Other Hain Consolidated Net Sales Net sales – Q2 FY23 YTD $ 570,757 $ 322,802 $ – $ 893,559 Net sales – Q2 FY22 YTD $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ – $ 931,844 % change – FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales 5.6 % (17.5 )% (4.1 )% Gross Profit Q2 FY23 YTD Gross profit $ 136,662 $ 61,530 $ – $ 198,192 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 52 – – 52 Adjusted gross profit $ 136,714 $ 61,530 $ – $ 198,244 % change – FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit 9.7 % (37.3 )% (11.0 )% % change – FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit 7.5 % (37.8 )% (12.3 )% Gross margin 23.9 % 19.1 % 22.2 % Adjusted gross margin 24.0 % 19.1 % 22.2 % Q2 FY22 YTD Gross profit $ 124,530 $ 98,183 $ – $ 222,713 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,593 707 – 3,300 Adjusted gross profit $ 127,123 $ 98,890 $ – $ 226,013 Gross margin 23.0 % 25.1 % 23.9 % Adjusted gross margin 23.5 % 25.3 % 24.3 % Operating income (loss) Q2 FY23 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 56,707 $ 19,615 $ (33,110 ) $ 43,212 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 411 852 11,301 12,564 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 57,118 $ 20,467 $ (21,809 ) $ 55,776 % change – FY23 operating income (loss) vs. FY22 operating income (loss) 28.9 % (61.9 )% (12.6 )% (24.9 )% % change – FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss) 15.4 % (61.4 )% (2.9 )% (30.3 )% Operating income margin 9.9 % 6.1 % 4.8 % Adjusted operating income margin 10.0 % 6.3 % 6.2 % Q2 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 44,004 $ 51,437 $ (37,873 ) $ 57,568 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 5,497 1,572 15,424 22,493 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 49,501 $ 53,009 $ (22,449 ) $ 80,061 Operating income margin 8.1 % 13.1 % 6.2 % Adjusted operating income margin 9.2 % 13.5 % 8.6 % (1) See accompanying table “Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS”

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Gross Profit, GAAP to Gross Profit, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit, GAAP $ 103,857 $ 117,295 $ 198,192 $ 222,713 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down – (46 ) – (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 16 (188 ) 52 808 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net – 249 – 2,538 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 103,873 $ 117,310 $ 198,244 $ 226,013 Reconciliation of Operating Income, GAAP to Operating Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income, GAAP $ 27,389 $ 32,021 $ 43,212 $ 57,568 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down – (46 ) – (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 16 (188 ) 52 808 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net – 249 – 2,538 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): CEO succession 5,113 – 5,113 – Transaction and integration costs, net 402 8,963 1,769 8,732 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,482 1,624 4,945 3,384 Long-lived asset impairment 340 303 340 303 Plant closure related costs, net 37 5 (1 ) 5 Productivity and transformation costs 986 2,786 1,759 6,769 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net (1,413 ) – (1,413 ) – Operating income, as adjusted $ 35,352 $ 45,717 $ 55,776 $ 80,061 Reconciliation of Net Income, GAAP to Net Income, as Adjusted: Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, GAAP $ 10,966 $ 30,889 $ 17,889 $ 50,300 Adjustments to Cost of sales: Inventory write-down – (46 ) – (46 ) Plant closure related costs, net 16 (188 ) 52 808 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net – 249 – 2,538 Adjustments to Operating expenses(a): CEO succession 5,113 – 5,113 – Transaction and integration costs, net 402 8,963 1,769 8,732 Certain litigation expenses, net(b) 2,482 1,624 4,945 3,384 Long-lived asset impairment 340 303 340 303 Plant closure related costs, net 37 5 (1 ) 5 Productivity and transformation costs 986 2,786 1,759 6,769 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net (1,413 ) – (1,413 ) – Adjustments to Interest and other expense (income), net(c): Gain on sale of assets (3,355 ) (8,656 ) (3,395 ) (9,102 ) Unrealized currency losses (gains) 2,160 (480 ) 449 (1,503 ) Adjustments to Provision for income taxes: Net tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 526 (1,110 ) (20 ) (4,020 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 18,260 $ 34,339 $ 27,487 $ 58,168 Net income margin 2.4 % 6.5 % 2.0 % 5.4 % Adjusted net income margin 4.0 % 7.2 % 3.1 % 6.2 % Diluted shares used in the calculation of net income per common share: 89,578 94,808 89,535 96,123 Diluted net income per common share, GAAP $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.20 $ 0.52 Diluted net income per common share, as adjusted $ 0.20 $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.61 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses, long-lived asset impairment and productivity and transformation costs. (b) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation. (c) Interest and other expense (income), net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency losses (gains), gain on sale of assets and other expense, net.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY23 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 282,361 $ 171,847 $ 454,208 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (16,849 ) – (16,849 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange 2,075 23,720 25,795 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 267,587 $ 195,567 $ 463,154 Q2 FY22 Net sales $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ 476,941 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (2,280 ) – (2,280 ) Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 272,734 $ 201,927 $ 474,661 Net sales growth (decline) 2.7 % (14.9 )% (4.8 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (5.4 )% – (3.0 )% Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.8 % 11.7 % 5.4 % Net sales decline on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (1.9 )% (3.2 )% (2.4 )% Q2 FY23 YTD North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 570,757 $ 322,802 $ 893,559 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (34,499 ) – (34,499 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange 3,143 49,506 52,649 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 539,401 $ 372,308 $ 911,709 Q2 FY22 YTD Net sales $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ 931,844 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (4,832 ) – (4,832 ) Net sales adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 535,707 $ 391,305 $ 927,012 Net sales growth (decline) 5.6 % (17.5 )% (4.1 )% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (5.5 )% – (3.2 )% Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.6 % 12.7 % 5.6 % Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 0.7 % (4.8 )% (1.7 )%

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) Second Quarter Second Quarter Year to Date 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 10,966 $ 30,889 $ 17,889 $ 50,300 Depreciation and amortization 12,155 10,903 24,125 21,758 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 316 465 698 991 Interest expense, net 10,379 1,685 17,658 2,831 Provision for income taxes 6,357 7,145 8,988 11,687 Stock-based compensation, net 3,435 4,156 7,429 8,443 Unrealized currency losses (gains) 2,160 (480 ) 449 (1,503 ) Litigation and related costs Certain litigation expenses, net(a) 2,482 1,624 4,945 3,384 Restructuring activities CEO succession 5,113 – 5,113 – Plant closure related costs, net 53 (183 ) 51 813 Productivity and transformation costs 986 2,247 1,759 5,451 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net (1,972 ) 249 (1,972 ) 2,538 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 402 8,963 1,769 8,732 Gain on sale of assets (3,355 ) (8,656 ) (3,395 ) (9,102 ) Impairment charges Inventory write-down – (46 ) – (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment 340 303 340 303 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,817 $ 59,264 $ 85,846 $ 106,580 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY23 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 32,262 $ 11,940 $ (16,813 ) $ 27,389 Depreciation and amortization 4,803 6,300 1,052 12,155 Stock-based compensation, net 1,273 773 1,389 3,435 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) – – 2,482 2,482 CEO succession – – 5,113 5,113 Plant closure related costs, net 58 (5 ) – 53 Productivity and transformation costs 29 521 436 986 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net – – (1,972 ) (1,972 ) Transaction and integration costs, net (11 ) 9 404 402 Long-lived asset impairment – – 340 340 Other 96 (296 ) (366 ) (566 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,510 $ 19,242 $ (7,935 ) $ 49,817 Q2 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 27,162 $ 27,368 $ (22,509 ) $ 32,021 Depreciation and amortization 3,654 6,295 954 10,903 Stock-based compensation, net 778 346 3,032 4,156 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) – – 1,624 1,624 Plant closure related costs 122 (305 ) – (183 ) Productivity and transformation costs 1,577 255 415 2,247 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 106 143 – 249 Transaction and integration costs, net 43 – 8,920 8,963 Inventory write-down (46 ) – – (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment – 303 – 303 Other (59 ) (106 ) (808 ) (973 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,337 $ 34,299 $ (8,372 ) $ 59,264 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY23 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 56,707 $ 19,615 $ (33,110 ) $ 43,212 Depreciation and amortization 9,695 12,895 1,535 24,125 Stock-based compensation, net 2,356 1,164 3,909 7,429 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) – – 4,945 4,945 CEO succession – – 5,113 5,113 Plant closure related costs, net 53 (2 ) – 51 Productivity and transformation costs 370 859 530 1,759 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net – – (1,972 ) (1,972 ) Transaction and integration costs, net (11 ) (6 ) 1,786 1,769 Long-lived asset impairment – – 340 340 Other 121 (336 ) (710 ) (925 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,291 $ 34,189 $ (17,634 ) $ 85,846 Q2 FY22 YTD Operating income (loss) $ 44,004 $ 51,437 $ (37,873 ) $ 57,568 Depreciation and amortization 7,396 12,705 1,657 21,758 Stock-based compensation, net 1,414 1,067 5,962 8,443 Certain litigation expenses, net(a) – – 3,384 3,384 Plant closure related costs, net 1,118 (305 ) – 813 Productivity and transformation costs 3,202 554 1,695 5,451 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs, net 1,519 1,019 – 2,538 Transaction and integration costs, net (298 ) – 9,030 8,732 Inventory write-down (46 ) – – (46 ) Long-lived asset impairment – 303 – 303 Other (870 ) (47 ) (1,447 ) (2,364 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,439 $ 66,733 $ (17,592 ) $ 106,580 (a) Expenses and items relating to securities class action and baby food litigation.

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin at Constant Currency by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q2 FY23 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,510 $ 19,242 $ (7,935 ) $ 49,817 Impact of foreign currency exchange 283 2,626 – 2,909 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 38,793 $ 21,868 $ (7,935 ) $ 52,726 Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 284,436 $ 195,567 $ 480,003 Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis 13.6 % 11.2 % 11.0 % Q2 FY22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,337 $ 34,299 $ (8,372 ) $ 59,264 Net sales $ 275,014 $ 201,927 $ 476,941 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1 % 17.0 % 12.4 % Q2 FY23 vs. Q2 FY22 Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis (%) 16.4 % (36.2 )% 5.2 % (11.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps) 152 (580 ) (144 ) Q2 FY23 YTD North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,291 $ 34,189 $ (17,634 ) $ 85,846 Impact of foreign currency exchange 363 5,164 – 5,527 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 69,654 $ 39,353 $ (17,634 ) $ 91,373 Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 573,900 $ 372,308 $ 946,208 Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis 12.1 % 10.6 % 9.7 % Q2 FY22 YTD Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,439 $ 66,733 $ (17,592 ) $ 106,580 Net sales $ 540,539 $ 391,305 $ 931,844 Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 % 17.1 % 11.4 % Q2 FY23 YTD vs. Q2 FY22 YTD Adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant currency basis (%) 21.3 % (41.0 )% (0.2 )% (14.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin change on a constant currency basis (bps) 151 (648 ) (178 )