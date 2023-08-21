Increased demand for high-quality tools among the population and substantial growth in the salon and spa industry to drive the market demand
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global hair dryer market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 395 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for hair dryers is expected to close at US$ 261 million.
Growing emphasis on personal grooming and self-care, especially among the younger generation, drives the demand for hair dryers. With incresed urbanization and continuously changing consumer lifestyles, people are looking for convenient and quick solutions for hair drying. Hair dryers offer a time-efficient way to dry hair compared to traditional air drying.
The increased influence of the beauty and fashion industries and introduction of new hairstyling trends and the desire to emulate celebrities and influencers drive the demand for hair dryers with advanced features.
The rise of e-commerce platforms and online retailing has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of hair dryers from various brands. Online shopping convenience and availability of product information contribute to the market’s growth.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 248.0 Mn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 395.0 Mn
|Growth Rate – CAGR
|5.0%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|160 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Beauty Elite Group, Conair LLC, Dyson, Elchim s.p.a., Ningbo Taili Electric Appliance Co Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Philips India Ltd, Remington Arms Company LLC, Taizhou Yunsung Electrical Appliance Co Ltd., TESCOM Co Ltd
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the hair dryer market was valued at US$ 248 billion
- By type, the wired hair dryers segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on end-user, the commercial segment accounts for the highest market share
- Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the offline channel is most widely used for purchasing hair dryers.
Hair Dryer Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Rising disposable income levels in various regions enable consumers to spend more on personal care products, to drive the market demand.
- With the growing demand for high-quality hair styling products and increased deployment of Western lifestyle to drive the growth of the hair dryers market
- The demand for professional hairstyling services in salons and beauty parlors has driven the need for high-performance hair dryers. This has led to the popularity of professional-grade hair dryers among both salon professionals and consumers.
- Manufacturers are continuously introducing hair dryers with innovative technologies, such as ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technologies. These technologies help reduce hair damage, enhance drying efficiency, and provide smoother results, leading to increased demand for advanced hair dryers.
Direct Purchase This Premium Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32558<ype=S
Hair Dryer Market – Regional Analysis
- North America held a substantial share of the hair dryer market, driven by the high adoption of grooming and hairstyling products, along with the presence of prominent personal care brands. The United States and Canada were significant contributors to the market in this region.
- The Asia-Pacific region witnessed robust growth in the hair dryer market, owing to the increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the growing emphasis on personal grooming and styling. Increased demand for personal care products in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia were among the leading markets for hair dryers.
Competitive Landscape
The hair dryer market is highly consolidated with the presence of few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, acquisitions to gain competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global hair dryer market report:
- Beauty Elite Group
- Conair LLC
- Dyson
- Elchim s.p.a.
- Ningbo Taili Electric Appliance Co Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp
- Philips India Ltd
- Remington Arms Company LLC
- Taizhou Yunsung Electrical Appliance Co Ltd.
- TESCOM Co Ltd
Key Developments in the Global Hair Dryer Market
- Dyson introduced hair dryers with advanced technology, including the use of air multiplier technology for smooth and controlled airflow. Dyson launched the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer. This hair dryer features a digital motor for high-speed drying, intelligent heat control to prevent extreme heat damage, and magnetic attachments for precise styling. They also launched hair dryers with intelligent heat control to prevent extreme heat damage to hair.
- Philips introduced hair dryers with ionic technology for reducing frizz and static, as well as models with specialized attachments for achieving different hairstyles and textures. Philips launched the Moisture Protect Hair Dryer with innovative sensor technology that continuously measures hair temperature to prevent over-drying. It also has multiple speed and heat settings for customized drying.
Hair Dryer Market – Key Segments
Product Type
- Wired
- Wireless
Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
End-user
- Individual
- Commercial
- Beauty Parlors
- Spas
- Others
Distribution Channel
- Online
- Company-owned Website
- E-commerce Websites
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets / Hypermarkets
- Other Retail Stores
Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
