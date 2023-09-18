Keeping Halal meat products fresh and high-quality during shipping and distribution, especially for international exports, can be quite a challenge.

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, the Halal Meat Market size is projected to surpass around USD 723.7 Billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach a registered CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032.

“Halal,” originating from Arabic, signifies what is permissible in the Muslim religion. Halal meat must adhere to stringent Islamic regulations regarding slaughter methods known as Bhabha, including incisions that target specific body areas during animal or poultry slaughter such as their jugular vein, carotid artery, and windpipe. Over recent decades, an exponentially rising Muslim population worldwide has served as one of the driving factors of Shariah-compliant food industries worldwide, creating increased demand for halal products like meat.

At present, the Muslim population accounts for roughly 25% of the global population with major concentrations residing in Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia Egypt Morocco. Furthermore, approximately 62% of Asia Pacific inhabitants belong to this demographic which would inevitably have an effectful influence on its halal meat market.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022 , the poultry segment dominated the global halal meat market owing to its versatility and relatively lower fat content compared to other meats.

By type , the fresh halal meat segment accounted for a major share of the global halal meat market due to its taste, texture, and ability to incorporate specific cuts into traditional dishes.

By distribution channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets accounted for the largest revenue share in the global halal meat market due to their unparalleled convenience, extensive product offerings, and established consumer trust.

By end-user , the food service segment was the most lucrative sector for halal meat. In 2022, the food service sector accounted for the largest global revenue market share.

In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38.9% because of rapid growth in the Muslim population in the region.

Followed by Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa was the most lucrative region in the global halal meat market due to steadfast dedication to upholding Islamic dietary principles adopted by countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa, among others.

Factors affecting the growth of the Halal Meat industry

There are several factors that are affecting the growth of the Halal Meat industry. These include:

Convenience and Value-Added Products: Busy lifestyles drive the demand for convenient and value-added Halal products, such as ready-to-eat meals and specialized items like Halal organic and Halal free-range products.

Busy lifestyles drive the demand for convenient and value-added Halal products, such as ready-to-eat meals and specialized items like Halal organic and Halal free-range products. Ethical and Health Considerations: Consumers increasingly seek Halal choices that align with their values, emphasizing humane conditions, organic production, and adherence to quality and safety standards.

Consumers increasingly seek Halal choices that align with their values, emphasizing humane conditions, organic production, and adherence to quality and safety standards. Logistical Challenges: Maintaining the freshness and quality of Halal meat products during transportation and distribution can be challenging, particularly for international exports.

Top Trends in the Halal Meat Market

The rising demand for convenience foods and value-added Halal products like Halal organic, Halal free-range, and Halal farm-assured items reflects changes in consumer preferences. Driven by busy lifestyles, there’s a growing need for quick and hassle-free meal solutions, boosting the convenience food sector. Simultaneously, consumers are increasingly conscious of quality, ethics, and health, leading to a preference for Halal choices that align with personal values and dietary requirements. This is evident in the popularity of Halal organic (free from synthetic chemicals), Halal free-range (emphasizing humane conditions), and Halal farm-assured (meeting rigorous quality and safety standards) products.

Market Growth

The halal meat market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period due to various factors such as the increasing global Muslim population, increasing consumer awareness of dietary choices and Islamic dietary regulations, and a rising demand for convenient and value-added Halal products. This expanding market offers producers opportunities to serve a diverse and discerning consumer base seeking Halal options that align with their values and dietary preferences. Thus, the halal meat market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by traditional and emerging markets, and shaped by consumers who prioritize convenience, ethics, and health-consciousness.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of 38.9% in the global halal meat market. This can be attributed to the substantial and expanding Muslim population among nations such as Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, and India ranking among the world’s most densely populated Muslim countries. This demographic provides a robust and consistent demand for Halal-certified meat products. The region is also engaged in substantial investments in the halal food industry, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of Halal certification processes which would have a positive influence on the halal meat market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of several key players characterized the Halal Meat market. Key players included BRF Global, Amana Foods, Al Islami Foods, Tariq Halal, Tahira Foods Ltd, SIS Company, and Al Kabeer Group ME, among others key players. These companies supply halal meat for industries such as food service and household.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 265.9 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 723.7 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 9.7% North America Revenue Share 38.9% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global halal meat market’s remarkable growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness and the profound influence of religious beliefs. Central to this expansion is consumers’ growing awareness of dietary choices and the significant importance towards adhering the Islamic dietary regulations. While the production and sale of halal meat have a historical background spanning over 1400 years, it wasn’t until 2004, led by Malaysia, that discussions about a global halal meat market gained momentum, extending beyond predominantly Muslim nations. Malaysia initiated the first global event, bringing together certified Halal producers and buyers worldwide. Subsequently, the 2006 “World Halal Forum” in Kuala Lumpur, with the participation of industry giants like Nestlé and McDonald’s, highlighted the immense potential of the international halal meat market.

Market Restraints

The global halal meat trade faces complexities due to the absence of universally recognized standards and regulations. Uncertainty surrounds halal standards because various entities, including government-affiliated organizations, private bodies, and independent Halal certification entities (HCBs), are involved in their formulation. Additionally, national, regional, and international bodies contribute to this multifaceted landscape. Different countries follow diverse regulatory frameworks, but recent efforts aim to standardize and align rules governing both halal meat exports and imports.

Market Opportunities

As of 2020, the global Muslim population had exceeded 1.5 billion with projections showing it will hit 2.2 billion by 2030. Due to such rapid expansion of Islam worldwide, demand for Halal-certified products like meat will likely skyrocket over time.. This demand extends globally, transcending traditional Islamic regions, and making halal meat a global culinary preference. This growing consumer base not only fuels domestic demand but also creates export opportunities for countries with robust halal meat sectors, promoting economic growth.

Report Segmentation of the Halal Meat Market

Product Insight

The halal meat market is segmented by product into poultry, beef, sheep & goat, and others. It held a 43.4% market share in 2022, with an expected CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032. The poultry segment, notably chicken, is highly versatile and favored by consumers worldwide due to its adaptability to various culinary preferences. It’s a lean protein source, making it attractive to health-conscious individuals. Poultry’s popularity spans across diverse demographics, including both Muslim and non-Muslim populations, making it a culinary staple. Chicken’s diverse application across various cuisines, meeting Halal certification standards and aligning with lean meat preferences maintains its significant presence in the global halal meat market, serving a diverse consumer base.

Type Insight

The halal meat market is segmented by source into fresh and processed. The prominence of fresh halal meat in the market can be attributed to its cultural significance, culinary versatility, and adherence to tradition. Fresh halal meat, encompassing unprocessed cuts of beef, lamb, chicken, and goat, holds a vital role in the culinary and cultural traditions of many consumers, offering a desired sensory experience in taste and texture. Its ability to be customized in cuts and quantities caters to both home cooks and professional chefs. Despite the convenience of processed halal meat, the enduring popularity of fresh halal meat, driven by cultural heritage, personalization, and authenticity, remains prominent in the market.

Distribution Channel Insight

In 2022, the global halal meat market, categorized by distribution channels, saw the dominance of the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment. These retail giants provide a comprehensive shopping experience, offering a wide range of halal meat products, including both fresh and packaged options, all under one roof. Supermarkets and hypermarkets also prioritize product quality, safety, and strict Halal certification standards, building consumer trust by ensuring the availability of genuine Halal choices. Additionally, their extensive scale allows for competitive pricing and promotions, making Halal meat products accessible to a diverse consumer base.

End-User Industry Insight

In the global halal meat market, the end-use segments include food service and household. In 2022, the food service segment emerged as the most dominant, accounting for 65.3% of the market share. The food service industry connects the halal meat suppliers with a diverse consumer base seeking Halal-compliant dining experiences, whether at restaurants or through catering services. Halal-certified eateries and foodservice providers cater precisely to the needs of consumers who prioritize Islamic dietary guidelines, offering a wide range of Halal meat-based culinary options. The convenience of dining at restaurants and events, along with the assurance of Halal authenticity, contributes significantly to the segment’s dominance. For instance, in the United States, the hotel and motel industry experienced a robust post-pandemic recovery, reaching a substantial market size of USD 258 billion by the end of 2022, the highest in a decade.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Poultry

Beef

Sheep & Goat

Others

By Type

Fresh

Processed

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

By End-user

Food Service

Household

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Some of the major players include:

BRF Global

Amana Foods

Al Islami Foods

Tariq Halal

Tahira Foods Ltd

SIS Company

Al Kabeer Group ME

Prairie Halal Foods

Nema Halal

Thomas International

Al-Aqsa

DOUX

Herd & Grace

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Halal Meat Market

In August 2023 , BRF announced that it has officially formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). This venture, which follows a previously announced memorandum in October 2022, which exhibits BRF holding a 70% ownership stake, while HPDC will have a 30% interest in the partnership.

, BRF announced that it has officially formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabia’s Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). This venture, which follows a previously announced memorandum in October 2022, which exhibits BRF holding a 70% ownership stake, while HPDC will have a 30% interest in the partnership. In June 2023, The Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced a major collaboration with Tanmiah Food Company, a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s food manufacturing sector. This strategic partnership aims to enhance and localize the halal products industry within the Kingdom, while also promoting its expansion both regionally and globally.

