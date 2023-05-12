Utah Lt. Governor Henderson and Sandy Mayor Zoltanski attended the event; the new space aims to enhance the public’s access to the arts

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the Hale Centre Arts and Education Program held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest location at the Mountain America Arts and Education Beehive building in Sandy, Utah.

“We are thrilled about the potential of this space. It will serve as an exceptional location for rehearsals, a collaborative workspace for designers, as well as feature a world-class theatre that can be enjoyed by the broader community [and] as a new home for educational programs,” said Mark Dietlein, president, cofounder, and chief executive officer of the Hale Centre Theatre Education organization.

The Hale Centre Arts Education Program provides people of all ages with classes in dance, singing, acting, musical theatre performance, and technical theater.

The new Beehive Building next to the Mountain America Center in Sandy serves as a creative space where community members and anyone who shares a passion for the arts can gather, learn from the instructors, and build confidence in their theatre performance abilities.

“A priority of Mountain America is to strengthen and enrich the communities we serve. We are so happy to support Hale Centre Theatre’s excellent Arts and Education program and bring opportunities to youth in the community to experience live theatre as well as participate in outstanding theatre arts education and training,” said Suzanne Oliver, vice president of government and community engagement.

During the ceremony, guests including Lieutenant Governor Deirdre Henderson, and Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski heard from HCT leaders who announced the upcoming season and shared more about how they plan to utilize the new space.

Hale Centre Theatre at the Mountain America Performing Arts Centre in Sandy, Utah, opened its doors in November 2017. This theatre was a much-needed facility, as Hale Centre Theatre had outgrown two locations. Mountain America has been the season sponsor at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy since its opening, which helps cover operating and overhead expenses so tickets to the world-class theatre remain affordable. Mountain America’s sponsorship also funds the Student Matinee Program, providing thousands of complimentary tickets to students in Title 1 schools across the state.

To learn more about the Hale Centre Theatre visit hct.org and to learn more about the Mountain America Foundation visit macu.com.

