Halep, Cornet plan unique ways to contribute to bushfire relief

Romanian women’s world No. 4 Simona Halep has devised a unique way to support relief and recovery efforts amid Australia’s bushfire catastrophe: she will donate money every time she yells at her Australian coach.
