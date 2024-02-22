NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is turning up the volume in her attacks on rival Donald Trump over the former president’s hesitance to criticize Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
“Trump sided with an evil man over our allies who stood with us at 9/11,” the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration charged at a rally on Wednesday, as she pointed towards Putin.
An
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Records show Biden dog, Commander, attacked Secret Service members at least 24 times - February 21, 2024
- Haley accuses Trump of siding with a ‘dictator and a tyrant’ as she blasts him over lack of Putin criticism - February 21, 2024
- Democrat in crucial Senate race under fire for past amnesty, sanctuary city ‘support’ as border crisis spirals - February 21, 2024