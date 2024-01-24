Americans for Prosperity Action, the political wing of the influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, admitted that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has a “steeper road ahead” facing former President Trump in South Carolina.
Reacting after Trump clinched his second straight victory in the New Hampshire primaries Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity Action Senior Advisor Emily Seidel said the results in New Hamps
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley allies admit she has ‘steeper road ahead’ facing Trump in South Carolina - January 24, 2024
- Trump, Biden agree on one thing about the Republican primary - January 24, 2024
- House GOP threatens Harvard with ‘compulsory measures’ after ‘inadequate’ response to antisemitism probe - January 24, 2024