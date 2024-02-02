Nikki Haley has been making the same argument for months — she would be a stronger Republican standard-bearer than former President Trump to take on President Biden in November’s general election.

“Look at any of the general election polls. There was one that came out yesterday. It said that Donald Trump lost by seven points to Biden,” Haley told the crowd at a campaign event in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Thursday. “I defeat Biden by up to 17 points.”

[Read Full story at source]