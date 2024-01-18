She traded fire for weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, her Republican presidential rival.
But now that the 2024 GOP nomination race has shifted to New Hampshire, Nikki Haley says that former President Donald Trump “is the one I want. Trump is the one I’m going for.”
Haley was edged by DeSantis for a distant second place to the former president in Monday night’s caucuses in Iowa. Trump – the commanding front-runner in th
