Tuesday night’s set back for the GOP in a closely watched special congressional election in the suburbs of New York City armed GOP presidential contender Nikki Haley with more ammunition against current frontrunner, former President Trump.

“Let’s just say the quiet part out loud. Donald Trump continues to be a huge weight against Republican candidates,” Haley campaign national spokesperson Olvia Perez-Cubas argued in a statement. “Despite the enormous and obviou

[Read Full story at source]