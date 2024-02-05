Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign says this week’s dual GOP contests in Nevada aren’t on its radar.
“In terms of Nevada, we have not spent a dime nor an ounce of energy on Nevada,” campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters on Monday. “So Nevada is not and has never been our focus.”
And Ankney charges that Thursday’s caucuses run by the Nevada GOP are “rigged” for former President Donald Trump, whom Haley
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley campaign charges Nevada Republican presidential caucuses ‘rigged’ for Trump - February 5, 2024
- Adams’ friend pleads guilty in straw donor scheme involving New York City mayor’s 2021 campaign - February 5, 2024
- Trump blasts ‘horrendous’ Senate border deal: ‘Great gift to Democrats’ - February 5, 2024