Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that she is the only candidate that would beat President Joe Biden by double digits and initiate change, “all the way down to school boards.”
“Every one of those polls and against Biden, I beat him by double digits, by 17 points,” Haley said. “That’s bigger than the presidency, the House and the Senate. That’s governorships. That’s all the way down to school boards.”
