Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley notched her first victory of the 2024 primary campaign, besting former President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.

Haley won the contest with nearly 63% of the vote, according to an Associated Press call of the race about 90 minutes after polls closed Sunday. The results mean the former South Carolina governor will walk away with 19 delegates.

Sunday’s primary had a lower turnout than in 2016. The tally now stands at 244 fo

