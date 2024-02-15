One year to the day after formally declaring her candidacy for the White House, Nikki Haley is the last remaining major rival to former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.
“America is not past our prime, it’s just that our politicians are past theirs,” Haley said on Feb. 15, 2023, taking shots at both Trump, who’s now 77, and President Biden, who’s 81.
Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor who later serv
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her - February 15, 2024
- Haley making final stand against Trump one year after launching GOP presidential bid - February 15, 2024
- Alabama House to vote on casino, lottery proposal - February 15, 2024