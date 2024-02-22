Nikki Haley has repeatedly pledged to stay in the Republican presidential nomination race at least through March 5, when 15 states hold contests on Super Tuesday.
The former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in Donald Trump’s administration faces an extremely steep uphill climb to win the nomination against the former president, who remains the commanding frontrunner in the GOP race as he bids a third straight time for the White House.
&#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Civil rights leader slams Biden’s proposed menthol ban, exclusion from talks: ‘I feel slighted’ - February 22, 2024
- Speaker Johnson slams ‘desperate’ Biden after calling GOP ‘worse’ than segregationists at fundraiser - February 22, 2024
- Haley on whether Trump will clinch Republican presidential nomination next month: ‘Let’s see if it happens’ - February 22, 2024