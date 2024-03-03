Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley questioned whether former President Donald Trump would follow the Constitution if elected again and refused to say whether she would support him in the general election.
“I don’t know,” Haley said during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, where she was asked if she believed Trump would follow the Constitution if elected. “When you go and you talk about revenge. When you go and you talk about, you
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley questions whether Trump will follow Constitution, backtracks on pledge to support GOP nominee - March 3, 2024
- Biden admin accused of using taxpayer funds to help his own campaign with student voter registration scheme - March 3, 2024
- Trump endorses North Carolina Gov candidate as ‘Martin Luther King on steroids’ - March 3, 2024