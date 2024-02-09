Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is reiterating her calls for President Biden to take a mental competency test, in the wake of a special counsel report that described the 81-year-old president’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” and “poor”
Haley, the last remaining major rival to former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said in a statement Thursday that, “Joe Biden should take a mental comp
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley reups calls for Biden to take mental competency test - February 8, 2024
- Donald Trump wins U.S. Virgin Islands Republican presidential caucus - February 8, 2024
- Biden challenger Phillips says special counsel report ‘affirms’ Biden ‘cannot continue to serve’: ‘Sad day’ - February 8, 2024