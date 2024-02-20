Presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a swipe at President Biden during a speech on Tuesday and boasted that she has “no fear” of retribution from her Republican primary rival.
Haley noted the growing debate over Biden’s mental acuity, saying the Democratic Party has made a strategic mistake by sticking with the 81-year-old president for another election.
“Every time he opens his mouth, he sounds like his mind is closing up shop. The Democrats are getti
