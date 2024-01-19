GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said that pardoning former President Trump would be “healing for the country” as she took tough questions from voters days ahead of the New Hampshire primary election.
Haley fielded a series of tough questions at the town hall Thursday night, which came just five days before Granite State voters head to the polls for the GOP primary.
During Haley’s town hall on CNN, the former United Nations ambassador said she would pardo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Wisconsin lawmakers advance bill guaranteeing parental oversight of children’s pronouns, educational material - January 19, 2024
- Hunter Biden deposition scheduled for next month after risk of being held in contempt of Congress - January 19, 2024
- House votes to avoid government shutdown after Speaker Johnson bucks GOP rebels - January 19, 2024