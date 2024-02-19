GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said at a Fox News town hall on Sunday America needs a president who can serve eight years “fully working, fully disciplined and ready to get the job done” as she cites polling showing 70% of Americans do not want former President Trump or President Biden in office.
Haley’s town hall comes ahead of the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary, where she will face off against Trump.
Despite serving as Trump’s former U.S. ambassador t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley says she has ‘one more fellow to catch up to’ as she makes final push ahead of South Carolina primary - February 19, 2024
- Federal court jams brakes on Biden admin’s effort to shut down major petrochemical plant - February 19, 2024
- Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss recently poured over $60M into propping up left-wing groups and causes - February 19, 2024