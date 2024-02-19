GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday she would pardon former President Trump if he is convicted of a federal crime, saying it was time “to move forward.”
“I would pardon Donald Trump because I think it’s important for the country to move on,” Haley said during a Fox News town hall in South Carolina. “We’ve got to leave the negativity… behind.”
Trump, the current GOP frontrunner, is facing multiple legal hurdles, with
