EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump’s 2024 Republican primary rival Nikki Haley is backing the Supreme Court’s decision to take up his immunity case, arguing that commanders-in-chief should not be ‘entirely immune’ from criminal penalties.
“The Supreme Court should take up this question and settle it once and for all. No person should be entirely immune from penalties for crimes committed, not even a president – not Clinton, not Biden, and not Trump,&#
