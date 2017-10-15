WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States for the time being will stay in an international nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday, adding that the Trump administration wanted to weigh a “proportionate” response to Tehran’s actions on the world stage.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Forty dead, neighborhoods burned to ash in California fires - October 15, 2017
- Haley says U.S. to stay in Iran nuclear deal ‘right now’ - October 15, 2017
- U.S. diplomacy with North Korea to continue until ‘first bomb drops’: Tillerson - October 15, 2017