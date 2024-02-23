Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says that there is going to be a female president soon — either herself or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Haley made the remarks during a Thursday interview on CNN with anchor Jake Tapper.

“Donald Trump will not win the general election,” Haley told Tapper. “You can have him win any primary you want, he will not win a general election.”

