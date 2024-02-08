LOS ANGELES – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has her eyes on the next major contest in the GOP nominating calendar – the primary later this month in her home state of South Carolina, as well as on Super Tuesday in early March.
And Haley is downplaying this week’s primary and caucus in Nevada, saying they weren’t “anything we were looking at” and charging that the caucus is “rigged” for former President Donald Trump.
Haley
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Haley says ‘we didn’t even count’ Nevada after losing primary without Trump on ballot; calls caucus ‘rigged’ - February 7, 2024
- Garland says special counsel probing Biden classified records has submitted report, under White House review - February 7, 2024
- CT Gov. Lamont waxes optimistic in State of the State address interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters - February 7, 2024