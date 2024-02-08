LOS ANGELES – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has her eyes on the next major contest in the GOP nominating calendar – the primary later this month in her home state of South Carolina, as well as on Super Tuesday in early March.

And Haley is downplaying this week’s primary and caucus in Nevada, saying they weren’t “anything we were looking at” and charging that the caucus is “rigged” for former President Donald Trump.

Haley

[Read Full story at source]