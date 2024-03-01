Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley blamed former President Trump Friday for recent Republican losses in critical electoral races, including those for seats in the Senate, while expressing hope the GOP’s new leader in the upper chamber is focused on setting a tone rather than courting Trump.
“You’re seeing the wave of what Congress thinks they need to do to win,” Haley told reporters during a briefing at the Fairmont Hotel in Washington’s Georgeto
