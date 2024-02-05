Nikki Haley heads to California on Wednesday, where the Republican presidential candidate is scheduled to headline her first rally in any of the 15 states that hold nominating contests on Super Tuesday in early March.

Ahead of her western campaign and fundraising swing, the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in former President Donald Trump’s administration is aiming to spotlight her momentum as she faces a steep uphill climb for the 2024

[Read Full story at source]