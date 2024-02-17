Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Friday warned that former President Donald Trump will use the RNC to pay his mounting legal fees, should he win the 2024 GOP nomination.

In an interview on CNN, Haley said she does not want Trump to use the Republican National Committee (RNC) — which solicits donations from GOP voters — as his personal “piggy bank.”

“My biggest issue is I don’t want the RNC to become his legal defense fund,” Haley told CNN

[Read Full story at source]