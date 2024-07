Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is releasing all of her delegates to next week’s Republican National Convention and urging them to support former President Trump.

“The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity,” Haley said in a statement on Tuesday. “I encourage my delegates to support Donald Trump next week in Milwaukee.”

Haley, who was the final challenger against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination befor

