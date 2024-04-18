FIRST ON FOX: A coalition of 25 state attorneys general filed a legal challenge Thursday against the Biden administration over recent environmental regulations targeting gas-powered car emissions and pushing electric vehicles.
Led by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the coalition filed a challenge against the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, asking the court
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Half of US states revolt against EPA crackdown on gas cars with major legal challenge - April 18, 2024
- Constitutionality of Mayorkas impeachment trial killed by Senate Dems questioned by experts - April 18, 2024
- Dearborn activists’ push to bail on Biden spreads to other key battleground states - April 18, 2024