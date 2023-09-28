HALIO and Viracon jointly showcase the benefits of having electrochromic (smart) glass designed into an airport’s facade at ACI’s ’23 Annual Conference.

Hayward, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HALIO, designer of the world’s fastest, most beautiful, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced electrochromic (smart) glass, will be a featured speaker and exhibitor at the Airport Council International (ACI) North America 2023 Conference and Expo held in Long Beach, CA., Sept 30-Oct 2. Visitors can experience the magic of Viracon PLUS™ Smart Glass powered by HALIO®, at Booth #1349. Furthermore, a keynote presentation by HALIO’s Brady Harris — “Elevate Your Airport Experience with HALIO Smart Glass”, will be delivered on Oct 2, at 8:45 am.

Airport developers, operators, architects, and contractors are invited to experience HALIO’s award-winning smart glass technology and see why it’s rapidly becoming the smart glass of choice for numerous airport projects. Airports are now providing a much better overall experience for travelers.

“HALIO Smart Glass has the unique ability to quickly respond to changing sunlight conditions allowing the ideal amount of light and heat into a space to keep both airport travelers and employees comfortable, while simultaneously delivering energy efficiency and the most aesthetically pleasing smart facades,” stated Lou Podbelski, AIA, HALIO Sr. VP Business Development. “Moreover, the benefits received from a 30-50% Investment Tax Credit (ITC), plus the $20 billion in funding earmarked for airport safety upgrades and expansions through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, makes now the perfect time to design HALIO Smart Glass into any airport project,” emphasized Podbelski.

HALIO is a good fit for airports of all sizes – from regional airports to major hubs. Based on airport traffic statistics, 1 in 14 (62 million) US air travelers will experience the benefits of HALIO Smart Glass over the next 12 months. A number that will only continue to climb. Below is a small sample of aviation projects that have selected HALIO Smart Glass as their electrochromic technology of choice.

Asheville Regional Airport Fletcher, NC Terminal, and Concourse

Fletcher, NC Terminal, and Concourse Lehigh Valley International Hanover Township, PA TSA Screening and Terminal Connector

Hanover Township, PA TSA Screening and Terminal Connector Delta Air Lines Salt Lake City, UT SLC Pilot Training Center

Salt Lake City, UT SLC Pilot Training Center Seattle-Tacoma International Seattle, WA Concourse C

Seattle, WA Concourse C Austin-Bergstrom International Austin, TX West Terminal Expansion

Explore HALIO’s Aviation Solutions at https://halioinc.com/markets/airports

Customer and Partner Quotes:

Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

“As we developed design decisions for our new airport terminal, we focused on choices that will promote excellent passenger experiences, as well as long-term cost efficiencies,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., President and CEO of Asheville Regional Airport. “Our design includes many walls of windows, and HALIO smart glass was chosen because of the comfort and energy efficiency it will provide in our new public spaces.”

Lew Bleiweis A.A.E.

President and CEO, Asheville Regional Airport

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

“HALIO’s electrochromic window technology will automatically darken the windows on hot, sunny days, and let in more warm sunlight on cold winter days. The technology will help the airport use less energy for air conditioning and heating and should provide about 27% in energy savings per year.”

Thomas Stoudt

Executive Director, Lehigh-North Hampton Airport Authority

Delta Salt Lake City Pilot Training Facility

With smart glass powered by HALIO in our SLC pilot training center, we’re able to offer unlimited vistas and access to natural light, creating an environment that both inspires and supports the well-being of our pilots.

Kenneth Dodson

General Manager, Corporate Real Estate, Delta Air Lines

Viracon (strategic partner of HALIO)

“Viracon PLUS™ Smart Glass powered by HALIO is the perfect choice to elevate the airport terminal experience for travelers and reduce energy and maintenance costs for airport operators,” said Garret Henson, Viracon’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Through our partnership with HALIO, we are bringing our expertise in architectural glass and facades to the aviation industry, opening new horizons of design, comfort, and functionality for airport terminals.”

Garret Henson

Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Viracon

About HALIO

HALIO Smart Glass is the world’s fastest and most advanced electrochromic (smart glass) technology, enabling maximum control of daylight while optimizing energy savings by reducing solar heat gain and minimizing glare. Powered by HALIO windows and skylights are available directly from the HALIO and third-party fabricators, including Viracon and GLASSBEL, with various glass coatings and configurations. Beautiful buildings deserve beautiful facades. Find out more about what we can do for your next building project at www.halioinc.com

