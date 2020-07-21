Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Kinestral Technologies received a Top Product of the Year Award for its flagship product Halio smart-tinting glass from Environment + Energy Leader

Kinestral Technologies received a Top Product of the Year Award for its flagship product Halio smart-tinting glass from Environment + Energy Leader

Hayward, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that the company’s flagship product, Halio® smart-tinting glass, received a Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards. The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider Halio to be a prime example of the advanced work being done in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Halio technology enables glass to tint automatically or on command. Halio looks like clear glass until it tints, achieving its darkest shade in just three minutes. By responding to a rapidly changing environment, Halio maximizes the amount of natural light into a building while keeping out excessive heat and glare. Halio improves occupant comfort and promotes health and wellness inside while achieving the highest levels of energy efficiency. 

The E+E Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

“With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award,” says Sarah Roberts, E+E Leader publisher. Edition 2020 judges include environmental, sustainability, and energy executives from Tesla, Intel Corporation, Urban Land Institute, and others.

One E+E Leader Awards judge said about Kinestral and Halio: “This product has the potential to have a big impact on global building energy consumption by reducing HVAC and electric lighting costs. It has clear advantages over older electrochromic glass products in terms of tinting speed, uniformity, and color. The innovation is not just in the product itself, but also the manufacturing process which reduces waste and improves productivity versus conventional methods.” Another judge added, “Very useful product. Solves significant problems with an innovative, competitively differentiated product.”

“We are honored to receive the E+E Leader Award,” said Bruce Sohn, CEO at Kinestral Technologies. “At Kinestral, we endeavor to enhance the value of windows and facades while reducing the carbon impact of buildings. This award is a recognition of Kinestral’s environmental leadership and Halio’s commitment to sustainable construction.”

 

About Kinestral 

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technology that transforms glass into responsive, intelligent, appealing, and architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio products are available exclusively through Halio North America, LLC or Halio International, S.A., Kinestral and AGC, Inc. joint venture companies. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

 

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

 

###

Attachment

  • Award Logo 
CONTACT: Katrien Herdewyn
Kinestral Technologies
5107786537
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.