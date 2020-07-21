Halio Smart-Tinting Glass Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Kinestral Technologies received a Top Product of the Year Award for its flagship product Halio smart-tinting glass from Environment + Energy Leader

Hayward, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of smart glass technologies, today announced that the company’s flagship product, Halio® smart-tinting glass, received a Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards. The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider Halio to be a prime example of the advanced work being done in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Halio technology enables glass to tint automatically or on command. Halio looks like clear glass until it tints, achieving its darkest shade in just three minutes. By responding to a rapidly changing environment, Halio maximizes the amount of natural light into a building while keeping out excessive heat and glare. Halio improves occupant comfort and promotes health and wellness inside while achieving the highest levels of energy efficiency.

The E+E Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

“With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award,” says Sarah Roberts, E+E Leader publisher. Edition 2020 judges include environmental, sustainability, and energy executives from Tesla, Intel Corporation, Urban Land Institute, and others.

One E+E Leader Awards judge said about Kinestral and Halio: “This product has the potential to have a big impact on global building energy consumption by reducing HVAC and electric lighting costs. It has clear advantages over older electrochromic glass products in terms of tinting speed, uniformity, and color. The innovation is not just in the product itself, but also the manufacturing process which reduces waste and improves productivity versus conventional methods.” Another judge added, “Very useful product. Solves significant problems with an innovative, competitively differentiated product.”

“We are honored to receive the E+E Leader Award,” said Bruce Sohn, CEO at Kinestral Technologies. “At Kinestral, we endeavor to enhance the value of windows and facades while reducing the carbon impact of buildings. This award is a recognition of Kinestral’s environmental leadership and Halio’s commitment to sustainable construction.”

About Kinestral

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technology that transforms glass into responsive, intelligent, appealing, and architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio products are available exclusively through Halio North America, LLC or Halio International, S.A., Kinestral and AGC, Inc. joint venture companies. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

