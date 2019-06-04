Halitosis Treatment Market To Reach USD 23.21 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Increase in the wide range of dental health product, and rise in periodontal diseases are boosting the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 7.90 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Increase in the geriatric population.

NEW YORK, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Halitosis Treatment Market is forecast to reach USD 23.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Halitosis is a condition of chronic bad breath. It is a clinical condition that generally leads to social restraints.

The condition has several reasons such as diet, medication, poor health hygiene, diabetes, GERD, lactose intolerance, and gum diseases. It is a major issue across the globe where a moderate case of halitosis is high, but severe cases are limited to 5% of the population. Increase in the number of people suffering from halitosis coupled with rising awareness regarding the disease and its treatment is boosting the market. In the US, approximately 80 million people spend more than USD 10 Billion annually on oral hygiene products.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among youth coupled with diagnosis and treatment of the disease is fueling the market demand. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, lungs or liver failure, and diabetes is also fueling the market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into pathological and non-pathological.

The pathological segment held a market share of 53% in the year 2018. Pathological treatment includes a number of medical specialties that diagnose diseases, mostly through analysis of cell, tissue, and body fluid samples.

The non-pathological segment is forecasted hold a market share of 46% in the year 2026.

On the basis of Indication, the market is segmented into lungs, liver, respiratory, systemic, gastrointestinal, and others.

In some cases, the liver is the source of halitosis. It is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. ‘Frank liver failure’ and ‘late stage liver failure’ can both lead to bad breath problem.

On the basis of a diagnostic test, the market is segmented into gas chromatography, halimeter, beta-galactosidase activity assay, and others.

Gas chromatography measures three volatile sulfur compounds like methyl mercaptan, hydrogen sulfide, and dimethyl sulfide. It held a market share of 28% in the year 2018.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics.

Hospitals held a market share of 48% in the year 2018. Hospitals encounter extreme cases of halitosis. People generally do not treat bad breath unless it becomes a serious social problem.

The antacid segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The drug’s ability to neutralize stomach acid and relieve indigestion and upset stomach helps in limiting bad breath.

North America dominated with a market share of 31% in the year 2018. Awareness among people regarding the disease and availability of its treatment is driving the growth of the market.

Rising trend of alcohol consumption, smoking, and crash diets coupled with the prevalence of disease and infections, are giving rise to the problem of halitosis.

Key participants include Colgate-Palmolive Company, All USA Partners LLC., Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Listerine, AstraZeneca, Oral B, Novartis, GSK, Pfizer, Philips Oral Healthcare, and Roche among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Halitosis Treatment Market on the basis of Type, Indication, Diagnostic Tests, Drug Treatment, End Users, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pathological

Non-Pathological

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lungs

Liver

Respiratory

Systemic

Gastrointestinal

Others

Diagnostic Tests Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Gas Chromatography

Halimeter

Beta-galactosidase activity assay

Others

Drug Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Antiseptic

Antacids

Ranitidine

Other

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



