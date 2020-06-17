HALL & LOPE INVESTOR UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Attorney Advertising — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL)

Class Period: March 5, 2019 – March 17, 2020

Deadline: July 6, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to reserves for unpaid losses; (2) the Company improperly accounted for reserve for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses related to its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; (3) as a result, Hallmark Financial would be forced to report a $63.8 million loss development for prior underwriting years; (4) as a result, Hallmark Financial would exit from its Binding Primary Commercial Auto business; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE)

Class Period: January 5, 2018 – January 27, 2020

Deadline: July 13, 2020

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grand Canyon University (“GCU”) would not be and is not a proper non-profit organization as it remains under the control of Grand Canyon; (2) Grand Canyon would not be a third-party service provider to GCU but rather would and does continue to effectively operate the entity; (3) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU; and (4) GCU functions as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon is able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon’s financial results.