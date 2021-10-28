Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Call

Breaking News
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 3rd quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST to discuss the 3rd quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and available for a limited time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657

Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call

Conference replay through Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529

Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658

Replay Access Code: 10159876

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

CONTACT: Contact:   Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504

