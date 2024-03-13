TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) reports full year 2023 net income of $44.8 million, $1.35 basic earnings per share, operating cash flow of $59.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $107 million, all respectively.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Hallador had a solid year as a company. Our coal division had near record margins for the full year, the continued integration of Hallador Power shows tremendous promise for future sales of energy and capacity and our recent MOU with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC will allow us to market our Merom site to data centers, AI providers and other high-density power users to more efficiently operate the plant and drive increased margins to what we are seeing today. While the fourth quarter presented challenges in all sectors, we believe that our recent restructuring in our coal division, agreements like the MOU and the momentum that we are seeing in forward power sales will all continue to improve the long-term outlook for the company.”

Below are highlights for the full year results of 2023:

We increased Net Income, Operating Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA for the Year Net income increased by approximately $27 million to $45 million for 2023. Operating Cash Flow increased by approximately $5 million to $59.4 million for 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* improved to $107 million for the year, an increase of approximately $51 million.



Since January 1, 2023, We Secured Nearly $500 Million in New Long-Term Capacity and Energy Contracts We have secured approximately $225 million in new capacity deals through 2028. We have secured approximately $275 million in new energy deals through 2028.



We Restructured our Coal Division to Increase Margins and Adjust to Current Market Conditions The restructuring will reduce capital expenditure at the Oaktown Mining Complex by $10 million. Maintains 4.5 million tons of annual production of our highest margin coal. Reduced employee headcount by 110. Idled highest cost surface mines.



We Raised Approximately $19 Million Through ATM and Unsecured Notes to Support Liquidity ATM raised $7.3 million in December and $6.6 million in January. Raised $5 million in unsecured one-year notes from members of the Board of Directors in March 2024. Capital used to support liquidity and accelerate strategic initiatives.



We Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hoosier Energy and WIN REMC to Provide Opportunities for Non-Traditional Energy Sales at the Merom Site Allows us to potentially capture additional margins above our traditional wholesale energy markets. Allows us to market industrial users of power, such as data centers, AI providers and power dense manufacturers, to the Merom property. We believe utilizing our plant to help supply these large users of energy with reliable, resilient electricity should allow us to operate more efficiently in a volatile power environment, generate increased margins and support the fragile power grid as it navigates the challenges of transition to new sources of energy in the coming decades.



2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Total Coal Priced tons – 3rd party (in millions) 3.4 1.8 0.5 0.5 – 6.2 Average price per ton – 3rd party $ 51.82 $ 50.57 $ 56.09 $ 56.09 $ – Priced tons (in millions) – Merom 1.5 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.3 10.7 Average price per ton – Merom $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 $ 51.00 Contracted coal revenue (in millions) $ 252.69 $ 208.33 $ 145.35 $ 145.35 $ 117.30 $ 869.02 % Priced 109 % 91 % 62 % 62 % 51 % Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) – 3rd party – 1.0 1.0 1.0 – 3.0 Committed & unpriced tons (in millions) – Merom – – – – – – Total contracted tons (in millions) 4.9 5.1 3.8 3.8 2.3 19.9 % Coal Sold* 109 % 113 % 84 % 84 % 51 % Average cost per ton of coal sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 after eliminating for intercompany sales to Merom) 2024 Coal Capex Budget (in millions) $ 25.00 Power Energy Contracted MWh (in millions) 1.87 1.90 1.83 1.78 1.09 8.47 Average contracted price per MWh $ 35.23 $ 36.06 $ 55.37 $ 54.65 $ 52.98 Contracted revenue (in millions) $ 65.88 $ 68.51 $ 101.33 $ 97.28 $ 57.75 $ 390.75 % Energy Sold* 31 % 32 % 31 % 30 % 18 % Capacity Average daily contracted capacity 810 748 743 623 454 % Capacity Contracted** 94 % 87 % 86 % 72 % 53 % Average contracted capacity price per MWd $ 200 $ 210 $ 230 $ 226 $ 224 Contracted capacity revenue (in millions) $ 59.13 $ 57.33 $ 62.37 $ 51.39 $ 37.12 $ 267.34 Total Energy & Capacity Revenue Contracted Power Revenue (in millions) $ 125.01 $ 125.84 $ 163.70 $ 148.67 $ 94.87 $ 658.09 Contracted Power Revenue per MWh* $ 45.69 $ 47.05 $ 67.40 $ 66.47 $ 64.70 2023 average cost per MWh sold was $33.67 for the year ended December 31, 2023 ($26.98 assuming intercompany sales of coal were sold at cost) 2024 Power Capex Budget (in millions) $ 18.00 TOTAL CONTRACTED REVENUE (IN MILLIONS) $ 377.70 $ 334.17 $ 309.05 $ 294.02 $ 212.17 $ 1,527.11

* Based on coal production of 4.5 million tons and 6.0 million MWh annually. ** Based on a MISO accreditation of 860MW per day. Accreditations are adjusted annually based on 3-year rolling performance metrics.

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands, except for per ton data):

December 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 44,793 $ 18,105 Total revenues $ 634,480 $ 361,991 Tons sold (consolidated basis, after eliminations) 5,595 6,341 Average price per ton (consolidated basis, after eliminations) $ 60.97 $ 45.64 Tons sold (before elimination) 6,922 6,341 Average price per ton (segment basis, before eliminations) $ 62.54 $ 45.64 Bank debt $ 91,500 $ 85,213 Operating cash flow $ 59,414 $ 54,169 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 107,376 $ 56,233

*Non-GAAP financial measure, defined as operating cash flows less effects of certain subsidiary and equity method investment activity, plus bank interest, less effects of working capital period changes, plus other amortization

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, is an important measure in analyzing our liquidity and is a key component of certain material covenants contained within our Credit Agreement, specifically a maximum leverage ratio and a debt service coverage ratio. Noncompliance with the leverage ratio or debt service coverage ratio covenants could result in our lenders requiring the Company to immediately repay all amounts borrowed. If we cannot satisfy these financial covenants, we would be prohibited under our Credit Agreement from engaging in certain activities, such as incurring additional indebtedness, making certain payments, and acquiring and disposing of assets. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA is critical to the assessment of our liquidity. The required amount of Adjusted EBITDA is a variable based on our debt outstanding and/or required debt payments at the time of the quarterly calculation based on a rolling prior 12-month period.

Reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure, is as follows (in thousands) for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reconciliation of GAAP “Cash provided by operating activities” to non-GAAP “Adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 59,414 $ 54,169 Current income tax benefit (164 ) – W/O of deferred financing costs 1,541 – Loss from Hourglass Sands & Sunrise Indemnity 10 8 Distribution from Sunrise Energy (625 ) – Bank and other interest expense 10,478 8,278 Working capital period changes 21,998 (5,861 ) Other long-term asset and liability changes – – Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation 3,384 3,162 Market adjustments – Merom acquisition – (9,009 ) ASC 606 Capacity Adjustment 3,703 – Other amortization 7,637 5,486 Adjusted EBITDA $ 107,376 $ 56,233 Cash used in investing activities $ (75,290 ) $ (53,365 ) Cash used in financing activities $ 16,573 $ (207 )

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible,” or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Hallador and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Hallador’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Hallador undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Conference Call

As previously announced, the Company will host a live conference call on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For US callers dial (833)-470-1428 and use access code 135892.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days. For US callers to listen to the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 and use access code 573916.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sunrise Coal, LLC and Hallador Power, LLC, produces coal and electricity in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

Hallador Energy Company Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,842 $ 3,009 Restricted cash 4,281 3,417 Accounts receivable 19,937 29,889 Inventory 23,075 49,796 Parts and supplies 38,877 28,295 Contract asset – coal purchase agreement — 19,567 Prepaid expenses 2,262 4,546 Total current assets 91,274 138,519 Property, plant and equipment: Land and mineral rights 115,486 115,595 Buildings and equipment 537,131 534,129 Mine development 158,642 140,108 Finance lease right-of-use assets 12,346 — Total property, plant and equipment 823,605 789,832 Less – accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (334,971 ) (309,370 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 488,634 480,462 Investment in Sunrise Energy 2,811 3,988 Other assets 7,061 7,585 Total assets $ 589,780 $ 630,554 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of bank debt, net 24,438 $ 33,031 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 62,908 82,972 Current portion of lease financing 3,933 — Deferred revenue 23,062 35,485 Contract liability – power purchase agreement and capacity payment reduction 43,254 88,114 Total current liabilities 157,595 239,602 Long-term liabilities: Bank debt, net 63,453 49,713 Convertible notes payable 10,000 10,000 Convertible notes payable – related party 9,000 9,000 Long-term Lease Financing 8,157 — Deferred income taxes 9,235 4,606 Asset retirement obligations 14,538 17,254 Contract liability – power purchase agreement 47,425 84,096 Other 1,789 1,259 Total long-term liabilities 163,597 175,928 Total liabilities 321,192 415,530 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; 34,052 and 32,983 issued and outstanding, respectively 341 330 Additional paid-in capital 127,548 118,788 Retained earnings 140,699 95,906 Total stockholders’ equity 268,588 215,024 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 589,780 $ 630,554

Hallador Energy Company Consolidated Statements of Operations For the years ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Coal sales $ 361,926 $ 289,376 Electric sales 267,927 66,252 Other revenues 4,627 6,363 Total sales and operating revenues 634,480 361,991 OPERATING EXPENSES: Operating expenses 473,390 266,608 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 67,211 46,875 Asset retirement obligations accretion 1,804 1,010 Exploration costs 904 651 General and administrative 26,159 16,417 Total operating expenses 569,468 331,561 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 65,012 30,430 Interest expense (1) (13,711 ) (11,012 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,491 ) — Equity method investment (loss) income (552 ) 443 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 49,258 19,861 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT): Current (164 ) — Deferred 4,629 1,756 Total income tax expense 4,465 1,756 NET INCOME $ 44,793 $ 18,105 NET INCOME PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.35 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 1.25 $ 0.55 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 33,133 32,043 Diluted 36,827 33,649 ____________ (1) Interest Expense: Interest on bank debt $ 8,636 $ 7,563 Other interest 1,842 715 Amortization and swap related interest: Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value — (867 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,233 3,601 Total amortization and swap related interest 3,233 2,734 Total interest expense $ 13,711 $ 11,012

Hallador Energy Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, (in thousands) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 44,793 $ 18,105 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes 4,629 1,756 Equity income (loss) – Sunrise Energy 552 (443 ) Cash distribution – Sunrise Energy 625 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 67,211 46,875 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,491 — Loss (gain) on sale of assets 398 (264 ) Payments on interest rate swap, net of changes in value — (867 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,233 3,601 Asset retirement obligations accretion 1,804 1,010 Cash paid on asset retirement obligation reclamation (3,384 ) (3,162 ) Stock-based compensation 3,554 1,269 Provision for loss on customer contracts — 159 Amortization of contract asset and contract liabilities (39,791 ) (19,731 ) Change in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,952 (16,305 ) Inventory 15,548 (25,863 ) Parts and supplies (10,582 ) (6,271 ) Prepaid expenses 1,186 (5,941 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (18,992 ) 24,037 Deferred revenue (23,423 ) 35,485 Other 610 719 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,414 $ 54,169

Hallador Energy Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, (in thousands) (Unaudited) (continued) 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures $ (75,352 ) $ (54,020 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 62 655 Net cash used in investing activities (75,290 ) (53,365 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on bank debt (59,713 ) (78,225 ) Borrowings of bank debt 66,000 51,700 Proceeds from sale and leaseback arrangement 11,082 — Issuance of convertible notes payable — 11,000 Issuance of related party convertible notes payable — 18,000 Debt issuance costs (6,013 ) (2,097 ) Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interests — (585 ) ATM Offering 7,318 — Taxes paid on vesting of RSUs (2,101 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 16,573 (207 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 697 597 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 6,426 5,829 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 7,123 $ 6,426 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,842 $ 3,009 Restricted cash 4,281 3,417 $ 7,123 $ 6,426 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 9,966 $ 8,123 SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable and finance lease $ 1,882 $ 3,440