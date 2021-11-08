Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net income of $8.0 million, $.26 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million.

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “An extremely strong coal market is creating opportunities for Hallador to ramp up to full production and increase our average selling price for the next few years. We will experience approximately $3 per ton price increase next quarter alone. Additionally, record shipments during the quarter led us to pay down a healthy $15.2 million of bank debt.”

Below are highlights for the quarter and first nine months of 2021:

On shipments of 2.04 million tons, Hallador generated $14.6 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow and paid down $15.2 million of bank debt during Q3. As of September 30, 2021, bank debt was reduced to $114.9 million. Liquidity increased to $41.7 million.

Our $10 million PPP Loan was forgiven in its entirety during July. The forgiveness of the PPP loan was recognized in the quarter.

Average price decreased 5% and production costs increased 13% year over year. Prices are expected to increase by ~$3 per ton in Q4 and production cost pressures are expected to dissipate throughout 2022.

Solid Sales Position Through 2023 We expect to add tons later in the year for 2023 and beyond as the market is currently very short of coal supply.



Contracted Estimated Tons Priced Year (millions)* per ton 2021 (Q4) 1.6 $ 41.40 2022 6.8 $ 39.50 2023 3.8 $ 41.30 12.2

*Shipments are subject to adjustment within certain coal contracts due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or fewer tons if such options exist in the customer contract.

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (loss) $ 7,986 $ 1,923 $ 3,990 $ (1,483 ) Total Revenues $ 79,822 $ 65,247 $ 182,155 $ 178,580 Tons Sold 2,042 1,585 4,619 4,355 Average Price per Ton $ 38.71 $ 40.85 $ 38.86 $ 40.68 Bank Debt $ 114,925 $ 146,925 $ 114,925 $ 146,925 Operating Cash Flow $ 24,143 $ 16,935 $ 37,031 $ 34,109 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 20,516 $ 17,077 $ 43,234 $ 44,151 Adjusted Free Cash Flow ** $ 14,642 $ 11,557 $ 26,440 $ 24,651

*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands. **Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 7,986 $ 1,923 $ 3,990 $ (1,483 ) Income tax benefit (1,359 ) (461 ) (2,691 ) (3,255 ) Loss from Hourglass Sands 5 64 109 205 Loss (income) from equity method investments (90 ) 119 (153 ) (1,167 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,842 9,313 29,864 30,151 Asset impairment — 1,799 — 1,799 Asset retirement obligations accretion 380 348 1,116 1,024 Loss on disposal of assets — 38 — 38 Gain on marketable securities — — — (14 ) Interest expense 2,108 2,329 6,188 10,877 Other amortization 1,378 1,452 4,357 4,274 Change in fair value of fuel hedges (1 ) (138 ) (380 ) 775 Stock-based compensation 267 291 834 927 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,516 $ 17,077 $ 43,234 $ 44,151

Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted free cash flow” (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 7,986 $ 1,923 $ 3,990 $ (1,483 ) Loss (income) from equity method investments (90 ) 119 (153 ) (1,167 ) Deferred income tax benefit (1,359 ) (387 ) (2,691 ) (2,657 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,842 9,315 29,864 30,159 Asset impairment — 1,799 — 1,799 Asset retirement obligations accretion 380 348 1,116 1,024 Deferred financing costs amortization 657 610 1,908 1,686 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (716 ) (995 ) (2,330 ) 981 Change in fair value of fuel hedges (1 ) (138 ) (380 ) 775 Loss on disposal of assets — 38 — 38 Maintenance capex (2,324 ) (1,365 ) (5,716 ) (7,413 ) Stock-based compensation less taxes paid 267 290 832 909 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 14,642 $ 11,557 $ 26,440 $ 24,651

