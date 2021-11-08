Breaking News
Hallador Energy Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ – HNRG) today reported net income of $8.0 million, $.26 per share, adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million. 

Brent Bilsland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “An extremely strong coal market is creating opportunities for Hallador to ramp up to full production and increase our average selling price for the next few years.  We will experience approximately $3 per ton price increase next quarter alone.  Additionally, record shipments during the quarter led us to pay down a healthy $15.2 million of bank debt.”

Below are highlights for the quarter and first nine months of 2021:

  • On shipments of 2.04 million tons, Hallador generated $14.6 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow and paid down $15.2 million of bank debt during Q3.
    • As of September 30, 2021, bank debt was reduced to $114.9 million.
      • Liquidity increased to $41.7 million.
  • Our $10 million PPP Loan was forgiven in its entirety during July.
    • The forgiveness of the PPP loan was recognized in the quarter.
  • Average price decreased 5% and production costs increased 13% year over year.
    • Prices are expected to increase by ~$3 per ton in Q4 and production cost pressures are expected to dissipate throughout 2022.
  • Solid Sales Position Through 2023
    • We expect to add tons later in the year for 2023 and beyond as the market is currently very short of coal supply.
    Contracted     Estimated  
    Tons     Priced  
Year   (millions)*     per ton  
2021 (Q4)     1.6     $ 41.40  
2022     6.8     $ 39.50  
2023     3.8     $ 41.30  
      12.2          

*Shipments are subject to adjustment within certain coal contracts due to the exercise of customer options to either take additional tons or fewer tons if such options exist in the customer contract.
 

The table below represents some of our critical metrics (in thousands except for per ton data):

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net Income (loss)   $ 7,986     $ 1,923     $ 3,990     $ (1,483 )
Total Revenues   $ 79,822     $ 65,247     $ 182,155     $ 178,580  
Tons Sold     2,042       1,585       4,619       4,355  
Average Price per Ton   $ 38.71     $ 40.85     $ 38.86     $ 40.68  
Bank Debt   $ 114,925     $ 146,925     $ 114,925     $ 146,925  
Operating Cash Flow   $ 24,143     $ 16,935     $ 37,031     $ 34,109  
Adjusted EBITDA*   $ 20,516     $ 17,077     $ 43,234     $ 44,151  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow **   $ 14,642     $ 11,557     $ 26,440     $ 24,651  

*Defined as EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and ARO accretion, less the effects of our equity method investments and Hourglass Sands.
**Defined as net income plus deferred income taxes, DD&A, ARO accretion, and stock compensation, less maintenance capex and the effects of our equity method investments. 
 

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.  Our method of computing EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted free cash flow may not be the same method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide additional information about our core operating performance and ability to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial and analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operation, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors, rating agencies, and debt holders have indicated are useful in assessing our results.

Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted EBITDA” (in thousands).

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss)   $ 7,986     $ 1,923     $ 3,990     $ (1,483 )
Income tax benefit     (1,359 )     (461 )     (2,691 )     (3,255 )
Loss from Hourglass Sands     5       64       109       205  
Loss (income) from equity method investments     (90 )     119       (153 )     (1,167 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     9,842       9,313       29,864       30,151  
Asset impairment           1,799             1,799  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     380       348       1,116       1,024  
Loss on disposal of assets           38             38  
Gain on marketable securities                       (14 )
Interest expense     2,108       2,329       6,188       10,877  
Other amortization     1,378       1,452       4,357       4,274  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges     (1 )     (138 )     (380 )     775  
Stock-based compensation     267       291       834       927  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,516     $ 17,077     $ 43,234     $ 44,151  
                                 

Reconciliation of GAAP “net income” to non-GAAP “adjusted free cash flow” (in thousands).

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Net income (loss)   $ 7,986     $ 1,923     $ 3,990     $ (1,483 )
Loss (income) from equity method investments     (90 )     119       (153 )     (1,167 )
Deferred income tax benefit     (1,359 )     (387 )     (2,691 )     (2,657 )
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     9,842       9,315       29,864       30,159  
Asset impairment           1,799             1,799  
Asset retirement obligations accretion     380       348       1,116       1,024  
Deferred financing costs amortization     657       610       1,908       1,686  
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     (716 )     (995 )     (2,330 )     981  
Change in fair value of fuel hedges     (1 )     (138 )     (380 )     775  
Loss on disposal of assets           38             38  
Maintenance capex     (2,324 )     (1,365 )     (5,716 )     (7,413 )
Stock-based compensation less taxes paid     267       290       832       909  
Adjusted Free Cash Flow   $ 14,642     $ 11,557     $ 26,440     $ 24,651  
                                 

Conference Call

As previously announced our earnings conference call for financial analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm eastern time.  Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:  Toll-free (888) 347-5317; Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657; Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG Call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll-Free (877) 344-7529; Canada Toll-Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10159876.

Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.

CONTACT: INVESTOR RELATIONS
PHONE: (303) 839-5504

