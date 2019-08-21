Breaking News
Hallmark Financial Executives to Participate in the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (“Hallmark Financial”) (NASDAQ: HALL), a specialty property and casualty insurance company, today announced that Naveen Anand, Hallmark Financial’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 2019 KBW Insurance Conference in New York at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019.  Mr. Anand will be joined at the conference by David Webb, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy. 

About Hallmark Financial
Hallmark Financial is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a diversified portfolio of insurance products written on a national platform.  With six insurance subsidiaries and offices in Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Chicago, Jersey City and Atlanta, Hallmark Financial markets, underwrites and services over $700 million annually in commercial and personal insurance premiums in select markets.  Hallmark Financial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and its common stock is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “HALL”.  

Investor Contact
David Webb
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy
[email protected]
817.348.1600

