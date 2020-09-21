Halloween is on at Jellystone Park Campgrounds with Social Distancing and a Few New Treats

Camping Staycations and Roadschooling Trips Increase as Families Work and Learn Remotely

Links to Halloween camping b-roll:

https://player.vimeo.com/video/459572734

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J1-n44JN6Qk

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With Halloween events being cancelled throughout the country, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has good news for kids of all ages. Many of its famous Halloween activities will be held but with changes made to accommodate social distancing. Jellystone Park locations will also continue the enhanced sanitation procedures they initiated earlier this year.

While activities vary at each Jellystone Park location, most offer a variety of fall and Halloween fun such as socially distanced trick-or-treating, costume and campsite decorating contests, and Halloween-theme crafts. Some locations offer magic pumpkin patches, haunted trails, and corn mazes.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“As a parent, I know how important Halloween is to kids, and this year it’s even more important that families have a way to celebrate and have some fun together,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “Our park owners have worked very hard to find ways to give their guests the best possible Halloween experience in today’s unique environment.”

Hershenson also noted that fall weekend reservations at many locations are up double digits compared to last year. “With the pandemic lasting longer than expected, more families are booking fall staycations and roadschooling trips,” he said. “Camping provides a much-needed change of scenery for housebound families. Kids can keep up with their virtual classes and parents can work remotely.”

Examples of how some Jellystone Park locations are adapting Halloween activities this year include:

Providing guests with trick-or-trick kits which include a face mask

Directing trick-or-treat foot traffic to always go in one direction

Encouraging only one person to hand out candy at each site and encouraging them to wear masks and gloves while doing so

Using sign-up sheets for some activities to limit attendance to small groups

Installing large tents so activities such as pumpkin painting can be done outside in a socially distanced manner

Offering “to go” crafts and activities that families can do at their campsite or in their cabin and offering goodie bags to children as an alternative to trick-or-treating

Replacing costumed character interactions that involve close contact with golf cart parades featuring Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, and Boo Boo

For more information about Halloween theme activities at Jellystone Park locations across the country, please visit www.jellystonepark.com . Please note that all activity schedules are subject to change.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with amenities such as pools, water slides and splashgrounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tent campsites. There are more than 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonefranchise.com and www.jellystonepark.com.