HalloweenCostumes.com Re-Introducing Orange Tuesday for a Record Comeback Halloween Season

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fun.com and their sister site, HalloweenCostumes.com, are bringing back Orange Tuesday on September 7 this year to get customers excited for Halloween while supplies last. 

Orange Tuesday, the Tuesday after Labor Day, is the official day to start preparing and decorating for Halloween. This concept is similar to how some get ready for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving. Tom Fallenstein, CEO of FUN.com, says the company is encouraging people to do their Halloween shopping early this year to avoid missing all the fun. 

“Our sales are already trending up this year, and our products are selling fast. While this is a great problem to have in a company sense, we want to bring back Orange Tuesday to make sure everyone who wants to celebrate this year gets their first choice of product,” Fallenstein said. 

To encourage celebrating Orange Tuesday, HalloweenCostumes.com is offering 20% off sitewide on September 7, and seven days of giveaways on their Instagram, @funcostumes. The Halloween retailer is also one of the first to introduce pre-orders for this season. 

“We are so excited to re-introduce Orange Tuesday for this year’s Halloween and are looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season plays out,” Fallenstein said. 

For more information, please contact FUN.com’s PR Specialist Ashley at [email protected] 

About FUN.com: 

FUN.com owns HalloweenCostumes.com, which is the world’s largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone’s favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series. 

