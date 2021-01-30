Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – HMSY, TCF, CATM, MGLN

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Under the merger, TCF shareholders will reportedly receive 3.0028 Huntington shares for each TCF share. If you are a TCF shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to NCR Corporation for $39.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cardtronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Centene Corporation for $95.00 per share in cash. If you are a Magellan shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]