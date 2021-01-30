Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PS, BPFH, INFO, WDR

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. If you are a Pluralsight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share. If you are a Waddell shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com