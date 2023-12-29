UN says about 100,000 people have arrived in Rafah after intense attacks on Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis• Israel-Gaza war – live updatesA delegation of high-level Hamas leaders is due to visit Egypt for talks aimed at bringing the devastating war in Gaza to an end, even as the Israeli military pushes deeper into the centre and south of the strip, displacing tens of thousands of people.The UN’s humanitarian office said on Friday that over the past few days an estimated 100,000 people had arrived in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost town on the border with Egypt, after an intense new ground and aerial offensive around the central town of Deir al-Balah and the southern town of Khan Younis. Continue reading…

Read Full Story